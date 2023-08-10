LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Meade County students rolled up to the first day of school country style!
A group of kids arrived at Payneville Elementary on Wednesday in a camouflage limousine with bullhorns on the hood.
Nick and Helena Embry used their camo limo to drive their five children, their cousins and friends to school.
The video was shared with WDRB News by Renee Barr, who said her granddaughter Elizabeth was one of the kids in the limo.
The kids were all excited, and their teachers loved it as well.
