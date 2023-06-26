LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Carroll County High School student will have her artwork shown off in Carrollton.
Brenna Mefford was selected to create a floral painting that will be printed as an 11.5 by 9 foot banner that will hang on the Maguana's Unique Gifts & Flowers building in Carrollton, according to a news release. The artwork will be displayed at the corner of Main and Sixth streets.
Carrollton Main Street Program commissioned the artwork, and the student was recommended by her art teacher, Jeremy Cobb.
"Brenna and I took the subject with a lot of images and condensed the idea down to a more simple, aesthetically pleasing execution. Once we had the design completed, Brenna took leadership on the project on her own," Cobb said in a news release.
Mefford admitted to being hesitant to take on the project at first.
"I think it's cool, but it's weird to have my artwork blown up," Mefford said in a news release. "I've always liked to draw and paint."
She plans to pursue a career in graphic design after high school.
