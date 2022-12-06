LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program allowing teens to get hands-on medical experience is already changing lives.
The Central High School Pre-Medical Magnet Program gives west Louisville students an up close and personal experience with a career in medicine.
One of those students, Sylvia Karmo, found there was a deep connection between her and one of the doctors on staff.
Sylvia says while participating in the mentorship program, her mother urged her to seek out Dr. Tanya Franklin who helped deliver her.
Sylvia only knew her name and a picture of the Dr. Franklin who she wanted to meet.
UofL Health Doctor Tanya Franklin remembers the day she helped deliver the Central High School student almost 18 years ago.
"She had really big cheeks and was hard to get out," said Franklin. "That's all I need to say: she was a nice plump baby."
What she didn’t expect, was seeing her all grown up.
"She was shocked she didn't even speak she was like mouth open," said Sylvia.
"This is what we live up to in the OBGYN, we get to be a part of their origin story," said Franklin. "We get to be a part of a small piece of their big life."
Sylvia is one of the dozens of students taking part in a pre-med mentorship program at the hospital, and described as one of the most memorable parts of the program so far.
"I would almost pass out in the operating room," said Sylvia.
The doctor who helped deliver Sylvia is now her mentor. The program is designed to help shape the futures of young aspiring doctors and the eventual patients they will help.
"Every physician, particularly positions of color, can tie their careers back or even tie their white coat back to somebody that invested into them, somebody that believed in them. And this is an example," said UofL Health's Dr. Eddie Miller."
But neither Dr. Franklin nor Sylvia anticipated the life-changing experience of meeting nearly a lifetime later.
"You have to have concrete examples and concrete role models of making it, people you want to model your career after. And you will forever have Dr. Franklin, and it's a beautiful success story," said Dr. Miller.
Sylvia says after meeting Dr. Franklin, representation is important and it’s even more important as a Black woman to be a voice in the medical field.
