LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Charges were dismissed for a Bullitt County substitute teacher accused of inappropriate behavior with a student.
According to court documents, no probable cause was found for the charges against 59-year-old Martin Tallent. He retired from Bullitt County Schools in July but still served as a substitute teacher.
The district removed him as a substitute teacher in October when a student reported that he showed her a picture of himself without a shirt on and made controversial comments.
Tallent's charges of disorderly conduct and prohibited use of electronics to procure a minor were dismissed.
The school district is not commenting.
