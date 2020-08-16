LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Due to 17 staff absences, Jeffersonville High School in southern Indiana is moving all of its classes online from Monday, Aug. 17, through Friday, Aug. 21, according to an official with Greater Clark County Schools.
Renee Markoski with GCCS said four of the 17 staff members are quarantined due to contact with a Jeffersonville High School student or staff member who has been exposed to COVID-19. The other 13 absences are unrelated to those quarantines, according to Markoski.
Online food orders are due by 8 a.m. Monday, the district said in a Facebook post. To view the food service options and place orders, click here.
