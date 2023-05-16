LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative by a southern Indiana sheriff's office is ensuring children are safe on school buses.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office has implemented a program that protects children who ride the school bus at Silver Creek School Corporation, Borden Henryville School Corporation and Greater Clark County Schools.
Since April, patrol officers from the sheriff's office have been following school buses to observe and enforce stop arm violations. The initiative is focused on protecting children in unincorporated areas of Clark County.
The sheriff's office said closely monitoring for stop arm violations could prevent incidents that put children's lives at risk.
"The dedication of our deputies to this effort is unwavering, and we firmly believe that together, we can make a real difference in protecting our community's most vulnerable members," the sheriff's office said in a news release.
