FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coalition of Kentucky educators is set to present Kentucky lawmakers with its plans to address the state's teacher shortage.
The Kentucky Association of School Administrators created the Coalition to Sustain the Education Profession last fall. The 125 volunteers split into nine sub-groups and came up with six recommendations to ease Kentucky's teacher shortage, and will share them with the House Education Committee when it meets on Tuesday. Those recommendations are:
- Conduct a comprehensive study of the state of Kentucky's education system.
- Address teacher certification and qualification issues that impede teacher recruitment.
- Analyze financial incentives to aid in statewide recruiting and retention efforts.
- Create a legislative mandate to bring together data, programs, and processes across disparate agencies and organizations to create a single "Be a Kentucky Teacher" portal for teacher preparation, recruitment and application.
- Mandate that every school district implement a teacher recruitment and induction system and provide non-competitive grant funding to support the effort.
- Develop a marketing plan to communicate to all Kentucky audiences the impact and importance of Kentucky educators and public education.
Teresa Morgan, the superintendent of the Hardin County School district, is one of the co-chairs on the coalition helping lead the recommendations. She says pay raises to combat teacher burnout should be top priority, noting that her district has seen more than 80 resignations since the start of the school year.
It's "because of the stress that is in education -- the amount of time it takes to be prepared in the classroom each day is very stressful," Morgan said. "And so we really just hope that our legislators will pay attention to those issues and take action."
There has been some Republican pushback to calls for raises, but Morgan says the proposal needs to be viewed as nonpartisan to better help resolve the shortage.
"This really isn't a Republican issue, it's not a Democrat issue," Morgan said. "It is a Commonwealth of Kentucky issue that deserves the attention of everyone who values the education of over 600,000 students. Ninety percent of Kentucky students go to public schools. So this really is a statewide issue."
Morgan says Hardin County teachers received a two percent raise last year, thanks to state funding from last session, and some Republican lawmakers say the funding from the previous session should be enough.
Several superintendents from various Kentucky districts were expected to attend Tuesday's meeting.
House Education Committee Republican Rep. James Tipton says he does plan to file legislation related to alleviating the teacher shortage, but it's not clear yet what that will entail.
