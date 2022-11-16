LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two new Jefferson County Public Schools will open in the city's west end next year.
Now, there's an opportunity to learn more about them.
JCPS is hosting community meetings to share details about the new west Louisville elementary and middle schools.
The elementary school meeting will be held at Wheatley Elementary on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The middle school meeting will be held virtually on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
During the meetings, community members can also make suggestions about the names of the new buildings.
For more information and for a link to the virtual meeting, click here.
