LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local teacher is bringing back a popular tradition as the end of the school year nears.
Nate Hayden, a Charlestown High School choral teacher, is known for his creative costumes that count down the end of the school year. He came up with the celebration around a decade ago.
So with students back in class, Hayden decided to bring back the daily countdown, which goes for the last 10 days of school. Last Friday, Hayden dressed as a Mandalorian, a fictional character in Star Wars. He was outfitted as a taco Monday.
In previous years, Hayden has dressed as a banana, hula dancer and inflatable hippo, among other getups.
Charlestown High School posts Hayden's costume countdown on Facebook.
