LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crayola wants to help children get in the back-to-school spirit with a line of colorful masks.
The masks come in packs of five, one for each day of the school week. Crayola said they can be used for up to six months with regular washing.
Some of the masks feature silly cartoon faces.
The masks are available for pre-order for children for $29.99. There's also an adult version available for $39.99. CLICK HERE for more information.
