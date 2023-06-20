LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A multimillion-dollar expansion at Sliver Creek Schools is moving forward as crews demolish part of a building ahead of new construction.
Calhoun Construction Services tore down part of the high school on Sunday. The demolition comes after the school board unanimously approved a $48 million bid to renovate and expand two stories of the school in May.
The high school's current capacity is 550 students. The new addition will increase that to 1,200. Construction is expected to continue for several months.
Negotiations for the expansion began in 2020, but Silver Creek Board of Trustees believe the board got a better deal by waiting for a favorable bid.
The school hasn't been updated since it was built in the early 1960s, causing challenges for students and teachers alike.
