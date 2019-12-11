LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Time is running out for Jefferson County Public Schools parents to choose their child's school for next year. The district's registration and application deadline is Dec. 18.
Barbara Dempsey, director of student assignment, said the district usually gets about 15,000 applications for all grades.
JCPS serves about 100,000 students across 150 schools, and every student gets a school assignment. But it's not always automatic or completely based on where you live.
"You can't choose any school, but there are a variety options available based on your address," Dempsey said.
If your child is entering kindergarten, new to JCPS, changed an address or wants to attend a magnet, you must sign up on the JCPS website. The first stop should be the JCPS School Finder tool. That's where you'll type in your address to see potential school choices.
JCPS elementary schools are grouped into 13 clusters. Parents will rank those schools and can choose up to two magnets.
"More than 90% of our families on their elementary cluster application get their first or second choice if they apply during the application period," Dempsey said.
Middle and high schools are based on address, unless you apply for a magnet program or an Academies of Louisville career pathway.
After you've done research and are ready to make choices, it's time to apply. On the initial application screen, select if your child is a new or current student, plus their grade level, and you'll be directed to the full application page.
"The first batch of applications that get processed are those families who have made magnet selections," Dempsey said. "Those go to the schools, and the schools start reviewing the applications."
Elementary magnets are lottery-based, and families should hear back before February. Middle and high school magnets, which weigh more criteria, will be placed by spring break. All students should have their school assignment by the end of March.
Dempsey said all applications that meet the deadline are given equal weight in the assignment process. Applications that miss the deadline could limit a student's choices.
JCPS will host a help session for parents on Thursday at the JCPS Satellite Office @ Shawnee from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
