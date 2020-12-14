LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents of Jefferson County Public Schools students are running out of time to register and apply for schools.
The deadline is Wednesday, and this year, families are able to explore school choice options virtually through a series of online open houses.
Those open houses are still available online.
Families are encouraged to use School Finder to identify their residing school and to review interactive school choice guides. Those needing help can contact the JCPS Student Assignment Office.
JCPS said everyone will have their school assignment by the end of March.
