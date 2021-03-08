LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) wants school districts to use caution when planning graduations, proms and other spring school activities.
Despite Kentucky seeing a decrease in case numbers and an increase in vaccinations, KDE is urging districts to be cautious and aware of new variants of the virus.
In its "Considerations for Spring Activities" guidance published Monday, the department wants schools to come up with an action plan to determine whether events should be held virtually or in person. It also suggests offering a hybrid option for students and families.
"Faculty and staff have had to come up with innovative ways to teach students during the pandemic, both remotely and in person, and that creativity can be applied to graduation and other end-of-year events," the guidance says. "As we have learned this year, what seems negative at the time can have a silver lining. So, try to come up with the most creative, meaningful and enjoyable ways you can to give students and their families some positive memories as the school year ends."
If districts choose to hold in-person events, KDE says they need to follow safety expectations for masks, social distancing and crowd size.
To read the guidance in full, click here.
