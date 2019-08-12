LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The Family Online Safety Institute is hosting a FREE parent talk on digital parenting.
To make sure everyone stays safe and responsible on the Internet, it's important for kids and adults to agree on the ways that personal devices and technology will be used.
Founder, Stephen Balkam is on a 10-city tour of parent meetups during back-to-school season.
The Louisville is meetup is Monday at noon at the Zaniac Learning Center on S. Hurstbourne Parkway.
Parents have a responsibility to educate themselves about the devices and apps their kids use, as well as the many forms of parental controls that are available to them, says the Family Online Safety Institute.
They offer several resources for parents that can be catered to each family's unique needs.
The 7 Steps to Good Digital Parenting provides parents with seven simple yet challenging ways to become a good digital role model.
The Family Online Safety Agreement is also a resource that will be shared - where families broker an agreement to turn expectations into a reality.
The Just Kids Plan offers a comprehensive package that allows parents control over content - and also contacts.
