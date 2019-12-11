LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eastern Kentucky University President Dr. Michael Benson is stepping down after a little more than six years in the position.
Benson, who became EKU's 13th president in 2013, made the announcement Wednesday morning in an email to the EKU community. He said his resignation will take effect Jan. 6.
"Having the opportunity to lead this institution represents some of the most exciting and rewarding years of my career," Benson said in the email. "It is also one of the great privileges of my life. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the inspiring tradition that is EKU."
Benson said he plans to use the next year to research and work on his next book, titled "Every Epoch Requires a Fresh Start." He will remain an adviser to the university's Board of Regents through the period of presidential transition.
EKU has experienced some of its highest enrollment in decades during Benson's tenure.
