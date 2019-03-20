ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown elementary school has scored a massive grant to help its students.
The state education department has awarded the 21st Century Community Learning Center a grant of more than $660,000 over five years to New Highland Elementary School.
The funds will help set up learning opportunities both before and after school, and during the summer.
"We are beyond excited," Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a release. "This grant allows us more time with students and helps us help them reach well beyond their goals. We are tremendously thankful for the community partnerships portion of this as well. Lots of people can come into New Highland and bring real-world experiences in a more relaxed learning environment. Mrs. Packer and her team have big plans in the works and will utilize every resource this grant provides."
The program includes academic support through clubs and activities.
The grant targets schools with the highest percentage of students from low-income families.
"We try to make school fun, but there's a lot of pressure that goes along with being in school. These programs are before and after school. They're more relaxed, more laid back and students can get more out of it because they're in a relaxed learning environment," said John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools.
"We look forward to collaborating with our community partners to provide our students with exceptional learning experiences," New Highland Elementary School Principal Chalis Packer said in a release. "The experience will be one that enriches the whole child. New Highland strives to provide excellence through education and the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant is another resource that will help us reach that goal."
The goal is to complement classroom learning by exploring critical thinking, problem solving and STEM fields, including science, technology and math. The United Way of Central Kentucky (UWCK) was a co-applicant on the grant. The organization will incorporate parent and family engagement activities, student literacy projects and mentoring opportunities.
A total of 33 grants were awarded during this year's grant cycle.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.