LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Independent Schools (EIS) will go virtual next week.
There will be no in-person classes from Nov. 5-6 because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, EIS said in a Facebook post.
With no classes Monday and Tuesday, students will go back to Phase 1 Online Panther Learning for at least Wednesday and Thursday.
Meal services will still operate as normal.
A decision on classes for the following week will be made at a later time, the district said in its Facebook post.
Related Stories:
- Beshear: More than half of Kentucky's counties should follow 'red zone' recommendations to curb surging virus
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.