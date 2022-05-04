LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An upcoming free public high school for adults in Louisville is now accepting its first students.
Goodwill Industries of Kentucky opened enrollment for its new Excel Center on Preston Highway.
Excel Centers help anyone over the age of 18 receive their high school diploma.
It's free and there will also be childcare onsite and transportation assistance to help reduce any barriers people may face accessing the program.
Enrollment is year-round and the program can have up to 350 students at a time.
"They can improve their opportunities on the job," Excel Center Director Marsha Berry said. "They can improve their opportunities on the job, their career pathway, it's tuition free. We want to help you get either college credits or credentials and put you on a pathway that will help you to improve your life circumstances."
Goodwill hopes to begin classes in the fall with morning and afternoon classes. There are plans to eventually offer evening classes.
The center is also looking to hire more teachers, life coaches and an office manager.
