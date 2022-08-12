LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Increased security is expected at Jeffersontown High School on Friday.
In a letter to families, Jeffersontown High School Principal Jarrad Durham says after dismissal on Thursday, Kentucky State Police notified JCPS about a possible threat made against the school on social media.
KSP says a former student who is no longer enrolled in JCPS made the threat. Kentucky State Police, Jeffersontown Police and JCPS Security are investigating.
Durham says out of an abundance of caution, the school plans to have extra security on Friday.
