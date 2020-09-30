LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A lawsuit has been filed against Kentucky Country Day by a family demanding to be refunded $20,850 in tuition after the school canceled in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Matt and Kelli Fetter said they withdrew their daughter from KCD on Aug. 14, four days after learning in-person classes would be canceled, but have not received a refund of half their tuition payment ($10,425), which was promised by the school, according to court documents.
The Fetters told KCD officials they expected a full tuition refund when they chose to withdraw their daughter from the school, court documents show. In the lawsuit, the family claims their agreeing to pay KCD's tuition was dependent on their daughter receiving "the benefits of a top notch in-person educational instruction at KCD’s facilities on 4100 Springdale Road, including being able to receive all the benefits of KCD’s top notch facilities and campus and personal interaction with other students."
"The Fetters would have never agreed to pay $20,850 in tuition without such benefits," the lawsuit states.
Claiming a "breach of contract" by the school, the Fetters are suing for $20,850, attorney fees, interest and any and other damages.
According to KCD's official website, students in grades prekindergarten through fourth resumed in-person learning on Sept. 21. Students in grades 5-12 began a "phased return to campus" on Sept. 22. Under the school's "Bearcat Hybrid Education" plan, students in grades 5-12 were divided into two groups that alternate between in-person and virtual classes every week.
On its website, KCD says it developed its COVID-19 response plan "by consulting the resources available from local and national health authorities; guidance from governing bodies such as (Kentucky Department of Education), (Kentucky High School Athletic Association), (National Association of Independent Schools), and (Independent Schools Association of the Central States); health professionals in our own community; and benchmarking against best practices from other schools across the country."
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.