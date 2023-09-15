LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School has been teaching students for 100 years.
The school opened a century ago, on Sept. 15, 1923. On Friday, students and staff marked the occasion with a 1920s day.
A band played music from the time period, while students learned the Charleston dance.
"This place is special, and as an alumni myself you have to celebrate it, and you have to push it out," said staff member Melissa Tabor. "Not a lot of schools make it to 100. You see a lot of abandoned schools around the country. This place, they tried to shut us down in 1981, and our community fought to keep it open. And we won, and we're still here.
"And we need to celebrate that we're still here. We started with 25 kids, and at our peak we were almost 1,900 kids. We're down because of the reorganization, but we're still 1,700 kids in this building."
A bigger celebration is scheduled to be held during the school's Homecoming football game and Hall of Fame weekend later the fall.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.