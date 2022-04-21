LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools saw a sharp drop in the number of students with failing grades in the first semester of the 2021-22 school year compared to last year, when more than a quarter of students at Kentucky’s largest school district failed at least one course during a semester of remote learning.
But JCPS students failed classes at a higher rate in the first semeter of this school year compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic altered learning for students across the U.S.
Records obtained by WDRB News show 15.3% of JCPS students failed at least one class in the first semester of the 2021-22 school year, the first in which the district offered in-person learning five days a week since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
That is an improvement from the 25.1% of JCPS students with failing grades during the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. JCPS classes were fully remote at that time.
The 13,325 JCPS students who failed at least one class in the first semester of 2021-22 represent a 41.6% drop from last year's 22,820 students with failing grades in the first semester of 2020-21.
JCPS students are failing classes at a higher rate than recent pre-pandemic first semesters, however. Students failed classes at rates of 13.7% in 2019-20, 13.5% in 2018-19 and 13.8% in 2017-18 first semesters, district records show.
Carmen Coleman, chief academic officer for JCPS, said she hoped the decline in failing grades was “a sign that the pandemic is starting to maybe move in a better direction” as more students miss less in-person class time. JCPS reported 125 positive COVID-19 cases and 374 active quarantines among students as of 8 a.m. Thursday.
While the district has adapted to virtual learning by distributing Chromebooks to families and data hotspots to those in need, Coleman said the district continues to deal with chronic absenteeism during in-person learning.
Superintendent Marty Pollio highlighted the problem during an April 12 Jefferson County Board of Education meeting, saying nearly 30% of the district’s students have missed at least 10% of school days so far in 2021-22.
“We do have some real work to do around attendance,” Coleman said, noting that 65% of students who failed at least one class in the first semester of 2021-22 are chronically absent from school. “… Our schools do so much and the district does so much to try to help our kids be successful and to get them to school, but, at the end of the day, we've got to have them at school. We've got to have them at school, and the correlation between being absent and failing grades is tremendous.”
Records obtained by WDRB News show middle and high school students outpacing the district’s 15.3% average rate of students with failing grades in the first semester of 2021-22, continuing a trend from the previous four school years.
At the middle school level, 18.4% of students posted at least one failing grade in the first semester, and 30.2% of JCPS high school students failed at least one course in that time.
High schools had some of the highest rates of students who failed at least one class in the first semester. Just more than half of students at Western High had at least one failing grade followed by 49.9% at Valley High, 49.7% at Fairdale High, 44.1% at Jeffersontown High, 41.3% at Fern Creek High and 40.7% at Pleasure Ridge Park High, JCPS records show.
In fact, at least one-fifth of students at most JCPS high schools posted failing grades in the first semester of 2021-22, according to district records. Only three high schools had fewer than 20% of students who failed at least one course in the first semester: Louisville Male at 13.5%, duPont Manual at 3.5% and J. Graham Brown at 2.6%.
Students in high school have less time to catch up academically than younger JCPS pupils. The district expects to fulfill Pollio’s pledge to offer summer learning opportunities to at least 10,000 students this year, and Coleman says the district will “move heaven and earth” to ensure high school seniors earn enough credits to graduate by July 31.
JCPS plans to have credit recovery “hubs” at every site during summer learning initiatives like Backpack League, she said.
“If there are high school students that under the current assignment plan live far from their school, the Backpack League will provide a hub that will be convenient,” Coleman said. “Our goal has been to put those in the communities so that everybody has easy access to one of those Backpack League sites.”
But Coleman says 69% of high school students failing at least one class are chronically absent, posing a challenge as the district tries to get them on track academically.
“Again, we've got to have them here,” she said. “… We are trying to go at this from many different angles.”
Failing grades in the first semester of the 2021-22 school year reveal some familiar academic gaps for JCPS.
A fifth of the district’s Black students failed at least one course during the semester compared to 12.5% of white students, and 19.1% of students with disabilities posted at least one failing grade compared to 14.8% of students without disabilities, district records show.
Nearly a quarter of homeless students failed at least one class, and 22.6% of students in foster care posted failing grades in the first semester of 2021-22, according to JCPS records.
Achievement gaps and truancy are problems facing JCPS and other school districts throughout the U.S., Coleman said.
“Sometimes I feel like everyone's looking for some kind of quick answer for achievement gaps, some kind of silver bullet, and I'll tell you if we had that, we would be out selling it and so would anybody else,” she said. “There's not one answer, and so anyone that tries to say that there is is not telling the truth.”
Coleman believes a multifaceted approach will yield results for JCPS students who have fallen behind. Helping students feel wanted and accepted in schools, providing meaningful and relevant learning, and creating culturally responsive school environments will help in efforts to keep students in classes and learning, she said.
“We are working to get all of the things that we can control in line, but there are factors that we can't, and that's an important reality,” Coleman said.
Basic necessities that may be taken for granted, like having clean clothes, an alarm clock or family at home to make sure students wake up in time to catch the bus, can be among barriers keeping kids from classes, she said.
“One of the things that I always like to remind all of us about is the importance of every kid getting a win of some kind every day,” Coleman said. “Every kid has to get a win, and no matter how small, they've got to get a win. … Day after day, if you aren't getting some kind of positive, something to give you hope then they're not going to want to come.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.