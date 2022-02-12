Student writing in notebook (generic)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Democratic Party is giving a scholarship to a high school student planning to attend college.

The $1,000 scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books and meal plans. 

Eligible students must live in Floyd County, have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 and be accepted into post-secondary school. Applications must be postmarked by March 18.

The winner will be announced in May.

To apply for a scholarship, click here.

