LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Democratic Party is giving a scholarship to a high school student planning to attend college.
The $1,000 scholarship can be used for tuition, school fees, campus housing, books and meal plans.
Eligible students must live in Floyd County, have a grade-point average of at least 2.5 and be accepted into post-secondary school. Applications must be postmarked by March 18.
The winner will be announced in May.
To apply for a scholarship, click here.
