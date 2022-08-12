LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former Jefferson County Public Schools student was arrested Friday for making a threat against Jeffersontown High School.
David Horsman, 18, was initially charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.
Increased security was expected at the school Friday after the threat was made against the school on social media. Kentucky State Police was alerted to the post and notified police officers, which were able to connect his social media account to the IP address at his home.
According to police, Horsman admitted to making the threatening post that said: "I will shoot up J-Town High School."
The school was made aware of the threat by KSP after classes ended on Thursday.
Horsman also had several photos of himself holding different firearms on social media. KSP initially said the person who made the threat was a former JCPS student, but it's unclear what school Horsman attended.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections Friday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.