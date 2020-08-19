LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fraternity brothers are stepping up to ensure Louisville students have what they need to learn from home for this unusual school year.
The coronavirus pandemic is forcing many JCPS students to learn virtually, at least for a few weeks. So members of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity dropped off a pallet of school supplies at John F. Kennedy Montessori Elementary Wednesday afternoon. The supplies will be assembled into learning kits that parents can pick up.
"A lot of our students -- we are a free or reduced lunch school -- so they lack some of the materials that they need to be successful," said Diyana Jones, principal at John F. Kennedy Montessori Elementary. "So we will be able to provide NTI to-go kits for our students during our drive-thrus over the next few days."
Omega Psi Phi is also helping several other JCPS schools, and its leader hopes other organizations will do the same thing.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.