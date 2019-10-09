LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at public Shelby County high schools students without high-speed internet access can now be a part of a new program to get free home internet.
The free Internet access is possible as the Shelby County school system teams up with the 1Million Project Foundation. It's a national effort to make sure students have reliable access to the Internet.
Eligible students will receive a free hotspot device and 10GB of high-speed wireless data for up to four years while the student is in high school. Students will also receive a free hotspot capability that will allow them to connect multiple devices.
The purpose is to give students high-speed internet access to use for school projects, enroll for scholarships or complete financial aid applications. There are a limited number of hotspots available, and they will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis. The deadline to apply is Oct. 27.
The only requirement for eligibility is for students to state they do not already have reliable Internet access at home.
Click here to complete the Google form to apply.
