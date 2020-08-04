ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Elizabethtown is partnering with two area school districts to help provide more internet access.
Elizabethtown City Councilman Marty Fulkerson said as school districts started planning for the new school year, council members recognized there would be hurdles to address, including reliable internet access for students taking classes online.
“Everyone’s had to learn a new way to do things and so have the school systems,” Fulkerson said. “They have limited resources like we all do. So the city’s ability to come and partner with our schools just makes sense, because educating our kids is just as important as quality of roads, sewer and gas systems, and police and fire protections.”
The city council came up with a plan to allow students with Elizabethtown Independent Schools and Hardin County Schools to access WiFi at four city locations for free. The mayor supported the idea and dedicated $3,000 to a piece of equipment to strengthen the existing WiFi for easier access.
“The mayor jumped on board, got with IT, and we started the ball rolling to make this happen,” Fulkerson said. “And when we contacted the school systems. They were all in.”
The locations offering free WiFi are American Legion Park, Freeman Lake Park, the Nature Park and Pritchard Community Center. The Pritchard Community Center will also have an indoor location where students can use WiFi while socially distancing themselves. The four locations will be open for students from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
And there will be safety precautions and passwords in place.
“We have protected the WiFi to make sure they’re on only the sites that they should be on," Fulkerson said. "And we’ll also be patrolling the area, especially our outdoor parks."
The Elizabethtown Police Department will be boosting daily park patrols through the semesters.
School districts will be releasing instructions to families soon.
