LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-tech summer camp kicked off in Louisville on Wednesday.
Kids are getting the opportunity to take their technology skills to new levels, while having fun at the same time, during the two-day Geek Squad Academy camp at the Americana Community Center.
Geek Squad Academy camps take place in cities across the United State and offer kids ages 10 to 15 hands-on experience learning skills such as coding and programming, things they may not get a chance to do anywhere else.
"For a lot of them, they may have had the opportunity to watch YouTube or listen to music, but if you ask them if they've ever created music, they may not have had that chance," said William Woodworth, a project manager for Geek Squad Academy. "Here, they'll get a chance to do it all hands-on."
Best Buy and the Louisville YMCA are building a tech center, which is set to open in the next few months, to give kids a place to keep up those tech skills after school.
