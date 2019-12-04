LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new scholarship program at Georgetown College will help some Kentucky high school students go to college for free.
Georgetown College announced its new Legacy and Legends Scholarship program Monday. The program, which will begin in fall 2020, will offer full-tuition scholarships to "any newly admitted, full-time, residential student who either graduated from a high school in Scott County after attending for their senior year, or who has been a resident in Scott County for at least one year."
The college announced Wednesday that the scholarship program will also cover students from Owen County High School. The full-tuition scholarships, which are being funded by alumni and donors, are valued at $160,000.
Students have to graduate high school and get accepted into Georgetown to be eligible for the program, which will last through 2029 and will eligible for renewal in 2030.
"For the next 10 years, students have that option of going and getting higher education, and that has a way of filtering into the community and raising the whole level of standard — of living standard or education level — for our whole community," said Robert Stafford, superintendent of Owen County Schools. "Its a fusion of education and a boost to our community."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.