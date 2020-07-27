LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The start of the school year is being postponed in Grayson County, Kentucky.
The district says the first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 24.
The superintendent says because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, he believes it's only a matter of time until districts across the state are asked to delay in-person classes.
Currently, the plan is to have students alternating days in the building and working remotely.
A revised calendar is slated to be released this week.
