LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is mourning the loss of a student.
The principal of Wilson Elementary, April Holder, released a statement saying the district was notified about the death of Jayden Frank.
"It's very difficult for a school community to face the death of a young person," the statement said. "We will mourn his loss, and hope for peace for his family."
The school district in southern Indiana is offering resources for parents to help their children cope with the loss of a classmate. No information has been released about the child's death.
Wilson Elementary will have counselors at the school on Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville on Monday.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.