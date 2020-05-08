sLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) will provide meals to students ages 18 and under during the summer months, according to an email from the district.
GCCS meets the criteria to participate in the the Indiana Department of Education's Summer Food Service Program, according to an agenda item from an upcoming May 12 board meeting. The program would also be available "other times when school is out of session for extended periods," the agenda item says.
According to the agenda item, Jefferson High School, Pleasant Ridge Elementary, and the district's Mobile Food Truck would supply meals from June 1 through July 17.
The program would also operate from June 1 through July 3 out of Riverside Elementary, Parkwood Elementary and New Washington Middle and High School.
The Spring Hill Elementary site will discontinue service after May 29, however, "due to closing of that facility," GCCS said in an email.
"At that time, we encourage families picking up meals from this site to visit our food truck at Bob Hedge Park, or The Mark Fetter Center," the district said.
The program will also allow the districts' food service staff to be employed during the summer, according to the agenda item, which notes all sites will be closed for the Fourth of July and "are subject to closure due to low participation."
