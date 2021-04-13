LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special group of students at Fern Creek High School has received more than $24 million in scholarship money.
Thirty-seven members of the Class of 2021 who took part in the school's Ivy Plus Academy each averaged about $650,000 in scholarship offers.
The Ivy Plus Academy helps high-achieving students with scholarship applications ensure they aren't overlooked by top universities.
Many of the students will be first-generation college students, like Massiel Mora Fernandez, who immigrated from Cuba as a child and will be attending Centre College on a full scholarship.
"My first dream is that I would go to college," Fernandez said. "Me and my family's dream is that I would go to college. And my second dream was actually being able to afford college. And thanks to this beautiful program and Mr. Baker and all of Fern Creek, I was able to make both of our dreams come true."
The Ivy Plus Academy also brings college representatives to Fern Creek and takes students on college visits.
