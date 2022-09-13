LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A gun was found in a student's backpack on Tuesday morning at Western High School.
According to a letter sent to parents from Principal Michael Kelly, the gun was found during a routine weapon and drug search by Jefferson County Public Schools Security.
The weapon was then secured and the student was spoken to by security.
Kelly said the student will be disciplined in accordance with the Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.
Last month, students and staff were hit by pepper spray during a fight at the high school.
