LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Hardin County, Kentucky, got 18 days added to their summer break.
Members of the Hardin County Board of Education voted Thursday evening to push the start of the 2020-21 school year back from Thursday, Aug. 6, to Monday, Aug. 24.
Superintendent Teresa Morgan suggested the delay, saying it will give staff members the time they need to prepare to offer both classroom learning and non-traditional instruction online.
The district is giving parents a choice of learning in-person or online, and the overwhelming majority of families said they plan to have their child go to school.
The final day of class has also been moved to May 21.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.