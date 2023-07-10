LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Department of Health is partnering with local health departments across the state to host back-to-school immunization clinics this summer.
The Start Smart campaign is in its second year. The clinics are open to children ages 5 and older. Families aren't charged at the site of the clinic, but should provide insurance information if they have it.
"Routine immunizations are the best way to protect children from highly contagious diseases like measles, mumps and chicken pox and can help ensure every student has a healthy start to the school year," State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver said in a news release. "During last year’s back-to-school outreach, nearly 50 percent of children who were behind on their immunizations got caught up on at least one vaccine, giving them protection that can last a lifetime. We hope to see even greater success this year."
The health department is also mailing letters to parents of children whose state immunization records show they are behind on required immunization, according to a news release. To view a list of required and recommended school immunizations, click here.
To view the map with participating health departments and medical centers, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.