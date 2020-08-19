LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools on Wednesday released additional health guidance as the district prepares for the start of in-person classes on Aug. 24.
Officials with the Lincoln Trail District Health Department urge parents to perform a daily health assessment before allowing their child to attend in-person classes or to board a school bus. Parents should keep children at home if they exhibit any of the following symptoms:
- Temperature at or above 100.4 degrees
- New, uncontrolled cough with difficulty breathing
- New rash
- GI symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, etc.)
Health officials also encourage families to have multiple masks per student.
"It would probably be good to switch out their mask and not wear the same mask — or at least launder it," said John Wright, a spokesperson for Hardin County Schools.
Students who aren't enrolled in the district's online academy will follow a hybrid "A-B" schedule and attend in-person classes twice a week. Group A will be students with last names beginning with letters A-K, and Group B is for students with last names beginning with letters L-Z.
"Our A-B schedule is broken into Monday/Thursday for Group A, and then Tuesday/Friday for Group B," Wright said. "Wednesday is kind of a catch-up day ... if a child needs some extra help or maybe wants to get ahead."
Virtual learning days will be used for homework assignments, while in-person classes will have direct teacher instruction and activities.
Wright said the district plans to allow time for "mask breaks" during the school day.
"Maybe to go outside or go to bigger areas when the weather is not so good outside, to stay socially distant, remove your mask and just get away from it for a little while," he said.
