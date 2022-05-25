LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hospital system and university are teaming up to help fight the nursing shortage in Kentucky.
CHI Saint Joseph Health donated $2.5 million into Kentucky State University's nursing program, money that will be used for program upgrades and scholarships. It will cover two years for an associate's degree or the last two years for a student earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Finding nurses has been a struggle in Kentucky. Just last month, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a bill aimed at boosting enrollment at nursing schools and luring out-of-state nurses to Kentucky.
"I see this as something that we've needed in our Commonwealth for a long, long time," Sen. Dr. Donald Douglas, R-Nicholasville, said of the partnership. "We need to support our nurses, We need to support their families and we need to support their lives as well. So, this is a really positive step for our health care facilities and for our medical system in the state of Kentucky."
Thirty students will benefit from the program and they have to commit to working at a CHI Saint Joseph Health Facility for 30 months.
The scholarship application period is open. To learn more about the KSU School of Nursing, click here.
