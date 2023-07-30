LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Families of Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) are preparing their students to return to school on Aug. 9 for the first day of school for the 2023-24 academic year.
Some families will be sending children to school for the first time. Rina Gratz with JCPS Early Childhood Programs said it's important for parents to communicate with their children's school and teachers.
"Find out what you need to know about your school's arrival and departure procedures, what bus your child will be riding and letting the school know who will be dropping off and picking up your child," Gratz said.
The state's largest school district released bus routes ahead of the 2023-24 school year. Parents will be able to visit JCPS's bus finder portal, add their street address and the school their child is attending to find out the bus location and time.
Starting this school year, JCPS will have eight start times designed to help with the bus driver shortage and thousands of students arriving late to school each day. The plan is expected to cut the number of bus routes from more than 730 to approximately 600.
To visit the bus finder, click here.
Gratz recommended parents take their children to the school building before the first day to show the student the main entrance and where to go.
"Talk to your child about what they should expect in the classrooms, hallways, in the lunchroom, in the bathrooms," Gratz said. "It's important to reassure them."
She said parents should practice with their children saying their first and last names. She also said a bed-time routine can help students adjust to going to school.
