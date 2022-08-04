LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of Jefferson County students received free school supplies Thursday at a back-to-school event.
According to a release, the Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) is donating $200,000 to purchase school supplies including backpacks, folders, notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons and rulers.
The funding was made possible by a special allocation of federal Community Services Block Grant (CSBG)-CARES funding, which RCS received to expand services and programming for families financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additional supplies, funding and other types of support are being provided by area businesses, churches, schools and individual donors. In total, seven events were scheduled as back-to-school giveaways between July and August.
The most recent event was Thursday at First Gethsemane Center for Family Development on Algonquin Parkway. Families lined up early to make sure their kids could get one of the 800 or so backpacks while supplies were still available.
"It means a lot," said Phat Jones, a father of three. "It's really families out here that really can't do for their kids the way that they want to and it's good for somebody else to step up and be able to come to that place that they can't fill. It's really nice to have it."
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school items, which is about $15 more than last year.
Those helping out Thursday hope programs like these back-to-school events can provide some relief.
"Everywhere there is a need for people to come out and get stuff to help their children to start school," said Barbara Thomas, a Park DuValle pediatric nurse.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer also stopped by to meet families and talk with students.
"We all know inflation is real right now so this is a way that can really help inflation," Fischer said. "People can come here and get this complimentary of the city and federal government and other supporters as well."
Kids were also able to pick out brand new books to fill their backpacks.
There are still two more giveaway events coming up before JCPS starts back to school on Aug. 10. One is on Friday, Aug. 5 at Northwest Neighborhood Place at The Academy at Shawnee from 9 a.m. until noon. The second is Saturday, Aug. 6 at Thomas Jefferson Middle School from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Events are open to families with kids in kindergarten through high school. Backpacks and supplies are divided into age groups for elementary, middle, and high school students.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.