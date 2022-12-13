LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will host its December 2022 graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum! Center.
Of the 2,300 students earning degrees, about 900 said they'll take part in the commencement ceremony.
One week from today, our December #UofLGrads2022 will walk across the stage at the @kfc_yumcenter to receive their degrees. We're so proud of you all! Be sure to tag us in your photos. Ceremony details: https://t.co/wQrY1KYdOd pic.twitter.com/oc6fUsmdAi— University of Louisville (@uofl) December 9, 2022
U of L's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez will preside at the event.
