LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville will host its December 2022 graduation at 7 p.m. Friday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Of the 2,300 students earning degrees, about 900 said they'll take part in the commencement ceremony.

U of L's Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez will preside at the event.

