LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special class is being offered to Fern Creek High School seniors to help them beyond the classrooms.
"We are preparing our seniors for life after high school," said Sara Abell, coach of the Fern Creek High School Academy. "We know that they are prepared academically. This is a way to make sure they have all of the life skills they need to be successful as adults."
Abell started the program for seniors three years ago, but it was forced to go online the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"My kids come back and see us all the time, and they tell us, we felt prepared for everything, college or career-related," she said. "But when it came to regular adulting skills, it was just something that they lacked. So, I took their feedback and that's how I came up with this program."
While these are things that are often taken for granted for as general knowledge, some students have rarely been with some of these things in their life.
Around 100 students are currently in the class, learning how to put out a fire through a virtual reality system, how to tie a a tie and how to prepare for an interview.
"I'm at the age where I'm driving and I realized I've got to take care of my car like I take care of my body," said Elijah Roberston, a senior at Fern Creek. "It's pretty helpful that we got this information and that we're doing this all the time."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.