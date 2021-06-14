LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Education is working to get students caught up on learning this summer.
The state recently gave grants to more than 100 community organizations and schools running summer learning programs.
Earlier this year, state lawmakers set aside $150 million in state funding for the grants. So far, about $120 million of that has been handed out.
"We're just excited, with COVID kind of being on the decrease right now, that we're able to serve more children and help them with their homework and educational needs," said Vicki Bell, executive director for the Wells Community Boys and Girls Club.
Some schools and organizations are using the money to provide free tuition, while others are hiring more staff to be able to help more students.
"It takes away those barriers for those communities, those families that really need it the most," said Jonathan Jones, executive director of Motivate Our Minds, Inc..
The grants are helping students in 83 of Indiana's 92 counties. Officials said they still have about $30 million to award.
