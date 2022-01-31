LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's Department of Education launched a dashboard outlining statewide spending on COVID-19 relief funding.
The site shows how much money each school district has been reimbursed out of their allotment. It also breaks down funding by each round of relief from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding.
According to a news release, Indiana received $2.8 million in federal funding for local school districts. More than $550 million in expenditures have been reimbursed.
"To most impactfully invest these funds, we must focus on accelerating student learning, supporting educators, promoting sustainable innovation, and updating technology and other infrastructure," Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education, said in a news release.
The dashboard shows Greater Clark County Schools has $16.1 million left in reimbursement money.
