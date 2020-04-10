LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is giving schools a pass on certain requirements during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Holcomb signed an executive order to waive education requirements that cannot be met due to school buildings being closed, which include practices such as school bus drills and emergency preparedness drills.
The order also outlines how schools should go about conducting annual staff performance reviews. For more information on what that means for teachers in the Hoosier state, click here.
On April 2, Holcomb ordered the cancellation of in-classroom learning for the remainder of the school year for K-12 students across the state. The order requires schools to provide students with 160 instructional days or — if that can’t be attained — 20 more days of remote learning between now and the planned end of the school year.
