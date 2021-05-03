KINDERGARTEN - PRE-SCHOOL - HEAD START - GENERIC FILE (2).jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents in Indiana can now register their children for pre-K next school year.

The state's Office of Early Childhood is taking applications from families who may be eligible for grants through the "On My Way Pre-K Program."

Children must be four years old by Aug. 1 and plan to start kindergarten in the fall of 2022.

Vouchers will go to kids in low-income households.

More information about the program, including applications, can be found by clicking here.

