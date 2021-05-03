LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Parents in Indiana can now register their children for pre-K next school year.
The state's Office of Early Childhood is taking applications from families who may be eligible for grants through the "On My Way Pre-K Program."
Children must be four years old by Aug. 1 and plan to start kindergarten in the fall of 2022.
Vouchers will go to kids in low-income households.
More information about the program, including applications, can be found by clicking here.
