LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana principal had a little fun this week while making snow day announcements.
Jeanette Lindauer, the principal at Perry Heights Middle School in Evansville, Indiana captioned the video below "the Grande Finale" — and for good reason.
Day #4. The GRAND FINALE! Announcement for my students at Perry Heights! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qYi6TskvIa— Jeanette Lindauer (@jeanettelindau1) February 18, 2021
"Good afternoon Perry Heights panthers, do I have some smokin' news for you! One more snow day tomorrow," Lindauer says in the video. "Do you think we'll have another snow day on Monday? No!"
Lindauer started posting creative videos this week on Twitter to let her students know if they had school or not. It turns out her students had four snow days this week alone.
In one video, she was taped to a fence with snow balls being thrown at her. And in another, she sledded down a hill.
Snow Day #3 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RN2s81Wouh— Jeanette Lindauer (@jeanettelindau1) February 18, 2021
Either way, it seemed like she was having fun. But next week, her students have school.
