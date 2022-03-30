LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More families in Oldham County will soon have access to the internet.
AT&T plans to expand its fiber optic service in Oldham County over the next two years. The service will eventually be available to every home in the county.
"In Oldham County we want everyone to have this service," Oldham County Judge-Executive David Voegele said. "It's critical with education. It's critical with business. You know, we've had a number of people say, 'Well, I was going to buy a house here but I can't get it at this particular location.'"
More than 2,000 homes in Oldham County do not have access to the internet.
Voegele estimates that there are several other homes that don't have reliable internet service.
