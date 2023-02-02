LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana University Southeast in New Albany has named its newest chancellor.
IU alumna Deborah Ford was chosen to oversee the school starting July 1, the university announced Thursday.
The chancellor oversees the academic and operational dimensions of the campus. Since 2009, Ford has served as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Born and raised in Louisville, Ford will succeed interim IUS Chancellor Kelly Ryan, who took over following the death of Dr. Ray Wallace in August 2021.
The IU Southeast Board of Trustees still has to approve the selection.
